Aryan's 'Ba *ds of Bollywood' preview: Sarcasm, masala run high

The much-awaited teaser aka preview for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the debut series by Aryan Khan , was unveiled on Wednesday evening. The Netflix show is a satirical take on the Hindi film industry, poking fun at everything from romance to action. The series stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba and will premiere on September 18.

Character reveal SRK introduces us to Mumbai dreamers The teaser opens with a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan, who says that the city of dreams isn't for everyone. Lakshya is introduced as Aasman Singh, an actor who aspires to be more than just a star. Raghav Juyal plays his friend and confidante, while Bobby Deol is seen as India's biggest star Ajay Talvar. Bambba plays his daughter. Karan Johar also makes a brief appearance in the teaser.

Teaser highlights 'Jail se aane ke baad log zyada famous hote hain' The teaser ends with a humorous statement about how people become more famous after going to jail. It's surely a nod to Khan's unfortunate stint with the law and order. The show also features cameos by Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. The ensemble cast includes Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.