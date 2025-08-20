'Mahavatar Narasimha' creates history; nears ₹300cr in worldwide collection

The animated film Mahavatar Narasimha , produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, is on track to become the first Indian animated movie to cross the ₹300 crore mark in global gross collections. The film has reportedly earned around ₹280 crore worldwide in just 26 days since its release on July 25, 2025. This achievement would be a significant milestone for the Indian animation industry.

Audience appeal Film's success and appeal The film, which has been released in multiple languages, has resonated with audiences of all ages and regions. Its mythological grandeur, rich animation, and compelling storytelling have contributed to its success. The movie reinterprets the legendary avatar of Lord Vishnu in a visually stunning narrative that combines traditional lore with modern animation techniques.

Studio success Production house behind the film Hombale Films, which has previously produced blockbusters like KGF and Kantara, has once again proven its ability to push creative boundaries with Mahavatar Narasimha. The studio has not only set a new standard for Indian animation but also established a successful model for mythological content in mainstream cinema. The film is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under Kleem Productions.