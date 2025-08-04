'Mahavatar Narasimha' might stream on JioHotstar after theatrical run

The animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narasimha is performing surprisingly well at the box office . Directed by Ashwin Kumar and written by Jayapurna Das, the film has been steadily gaining traction since its release on July 25. In light of its success, speculation is rife about its OTT release . While official announcements are still awaited, reports suggest that the Hindi version of Mahavatar Narasimha may land on JioHotstar .

Regional releases 'Mahavatar Narasimha's OTT buzz Speaking to India Times, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal hinted at a 50% chance of the Hindi version streaming on JioHotstar. This speculation is based on Hombale Films's previous collaborations with the platform, which have seen successful releases of Hindi-dubbed versions of films like Salaar and Raajakumara. Other reports, too, suggest that the movie will land on JioHotstar. However, regional language versions—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—are likely to be released on other platforms due to licensing agreements and regional distribution deals.

Streaming timeline When to expect the OTT release The OTT premiere is expected to be scheduled for late August or early September, depending on the film's box office performance. Despite being a mythological animated feature in a regional language, Mahavatar Narasimha has reportedly earned ₹91.45 crore so far and is nearing the ₹100 crore mark.