Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Thoogudeepa, recently discharged from hospital due to high blood pressure, has been granted bail by the Karnataka High Court.

He was arrested in June, along with his girlfriend Gowda and 15 others, in connection to the murder of Renukaswamy, allegedly over derogatory messages sent to Gowda.

Despite health concerns, Thoogudeepa promptly completed his bail formalities, with the case still ongoing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Darshan Thoogudeepa is out on interim bail

Darshan discharged without surgery; rushes to complete bail formalities

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:40 am Dec 17, 202410:40 am

What's the story Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is embroiled in the Renukaswamy murder case, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday without undergoing the scheduled back surgery. He was granted interim bail on medical grounds. The Kaatera star skipped a planned surgery due to high blood pressure and headed straight to the City Civil Court to complete his bail formalities. Thoogudeepa and co-accused-actor Pavithra Gowda are accused of orchestrating Renukaswamy's death over personal disputes.

Bail details

Thoogudeepa was granted bail by Karnataka HC last week

The Karnataka High Court granted bail to Thoogudeepa and Gowda on December 13, after hearing arguments from both sides. Earlier, Thoogudeepa was granted six weeks interim bail to seek medical treatment for his back pain. However, the expected surgery was delayed due to high blood pressure problems. After his discharge, he headed straight to the City Civil Court to complete legal formalities for his bail.

Bail completion

Thoogudeepa fulfilled bail conditions amid health and legal pressures

Thoogudeepa signed documents and completed the conditions laid by the court before heading home. Reports indicate he was under immense pressure about his health and legal situation but opted to complete his bail formalities. The actor has been in police custody since June 11, after being connected to the Renukaswamy murder case. He allegedly killed Renukaswamy after the victim sent derogatory messages to Gowda, reportedly Thoogudeepa's girlfriend.

Ongoing case

Thoogudeepa, Gowda, and 15 others face legal battles

The victim's messages indicated Gowda was meddling with Thoogudeepa's marriage. This reportedly angered the actor and he is said to have planned the murder. Thoogudeepa, Gowda, and 15 others were arrested and have been locked in legal battles since their June arrest. The case continues to develop as more details emerge about the circumstances of Renukaswamy's death and the alleged involvement of Thoogudeepa and his co-accused.