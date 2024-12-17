Summarize Simplifying... In short The first look poster of 'Superman', featuring David Corenswet, has been unveiled, hinting at a fresh take on the iconic superhero.

'Superman' trailer to drop on December 19

'Superman': Corenswet's first look poster unveiled; trailer to drop soon

What's the story The promotional campaign for James Gunn's upcoming hotly awaited Superman film is officially underway. On Monday, Warner Bros. unveiled the teaser poster for the first movie in the rebooted DC Universe, under the direction of Gunn and producer Peter Safran's DC Studios. The public release of the initial footage is scheduled for Thursday (December 19), coinciding with Superman's appearance in Episode 4 of Creature Commandos on HBO Max.

Poster details

Poster features David Corenswet as the new 'Man of Steel'

The motion poster gives us a glimpse of David Corenswet, known for his role in Twisters, as the new Man of Steel. The visual features Corenswet soaring into the sky, his iconic red, blue, and yellow costume merging into a dynamic high-speed effect. The tagline "Look up" pays tribute to Christopher Reeve's classic portrayal while hinting at a fresh take on the iconic superhero.

Take a look at the first poster here

Plot synopsis

Film explores Superman's journey and human upbringing

The reboot, first announced as Superman: Legacy, tells the story of Superman's struggle to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Smallville, Kansas's Clark Kent. "He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned," the synopsis reads. Producer Safran explained it's not an origin story, but a new take on the superhero tale.

Cast details

'Superman' assembles a star-studded cast

The film stars The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nosferatu's Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Kal-El's adoptive parents, Pa and Ma Kent, while Skyler Gisondo, Beck Bennett, Mikaela Hoover, Christopher McDonald, and Wendell Pierce appear as Clark Kent's colleagues at The Daily Planet. Moreover, Krypto the Superdog—a beloved character from DC Comics—will be making his live-action debut in the upcoming movie.

Inspiration

'Superman' draws inspiration from 'All-Star Superman'

The film takes inspiration from writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely's acclaimed 12-part series All-Star Superman. Morrison envisioned All-Star as a "timeless" take on the Super-mythos with classic characters like Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Perry White of The Daily Planet, Ma and Pa Kent, Krypto the Superdog, the Fortress of Solitude, and Superman's archnemesis Lex Luthor alongside the villain Sun Solaris. To note, Superman will soar into theaters on July 11, 2025.