End of an era: Henry Cavill not returning as Superman

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 15, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

In a piece of depressing news, Henry Cavill has announced that he will not return as Superman

Hollywood actor Henry Cavill and director James Gunn came bearing depressing news on Thursday for loyal fans of Superman, and have revealed that Cavill will no longer be returning as the beloved superhero. Terming it "sad news," the actor announced via an Instagram post, "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman." Cavill's confirmation has broken millions of hearts worldwide. Read on.

Why does this story matter?

The Superman role in the DC Extended Universe has been Cavill's claim to fame and earned him worldwide recognition and respect.

Some of the films in which he has breathed life into this character were Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021).

His departure from DCEU, thus, is a massive shocker.

'The changing of the guard is something that happens'

Cavill addressed his fans through an emotional post on Instagram. Part of his statement read, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes." "We must remember...Superman is still around," he added.

Gunn hasn't denied future collaborations with Cavill

Director Gunn provided further clarity. He tweeted, "Peter [Safran] & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about...among those is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill." However, he also hinted at possible future collaborations with Cavill.

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Cavill stepped down from 'The Witcher' for 'Superman'

In October, Cavill had broken the internet by announcing that he'll "return as Superman." Cavill last appeared donning the cape in Black Adam, where he had a cameo. A few weeks ago, he also announced his decision to step down from Netflix's supernatural-fantasy series The Witcher and it was speculated that he had taken this decision in light of his acting duties as Superman.