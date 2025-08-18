Which batter owns highest strike rate since 2024 T20 WC? 

After a stellar Test season, T20I cricket has been in full swing. While Australia and South Africa clashed recently, the Asia Cup will be underway on September 9. Of late, the 20-over format has seen an uncanny shift in terms of batting. On this note, here are the batters (Full Members) with the highest strike rate since the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup .

#1 Dewald Brevis (South Africa): 196.85 South Africa's star batter Dewald Brevis tops this list among full-member side players (with minimum 200 runs in this period). Since June 30 last year, Brevis has racked up 313 runs from eight T20Is at an average of 52.16. His strike rate reads 196.85. During the recently concluded Australia series, Brevis smashed the second-fastest century for South Africa in T20I cricket.

#2 Travis Head (Australia): 194.39 Although Australia's Travis Head has had mixed returns, he turns into a nightmare for bowlers when on song. Since the 2024 T20 World Cup's conclusion, Head has hammered 208 runs from eight games at an average of 26. His strike rate in this period reads 194.39, with two half-centuries (30 fours and 11 sixes).