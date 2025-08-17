Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in T20Is: Decoding the stats

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its 17-member squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series and Asia Cup 2025. The team for the prestigious continental tournament, to be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9-28, does not include former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Of late, the duo has not been favored by the PCB and the team management in T20Is. Here we decode the duo's stats in T20Is.

Performance review The two were excluded from the T20I set-up this year Salman Agha took over as Pakistan cricket team's new T20I captain in March for the series against New Zealand. The move came after the team's abysmal showing in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign at home. Agha succeeded Rizwan as Pakistan's T20I captain. Notably, both Babar and Rizwan were dropped from the side. This decision indicated a shift in strategy for the team as they began preparations for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

New leadership Pakistan team for UAE tri-series and Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan squad for the UAE tri-series and Asia Cup: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Babar Babar's crunch stats in T20Is Babar is the 2nd-highest run-scorer in T20Is. In 128 appearances, the classy batter owns 4,223 runs at 39.83. His strike rate reads 129.22. He has three tons and 36 fifties. He is just nine runs behind India's Rohit Sharma in terms of T20I runs. Rohit retired from T20Is last year. As per ESPNcricinfo, in Asia, Babar has managed 2,151 runs from 65 games at 41.36 with 2 tons and 18 fifties (SR: 130.83).