Arsenal down Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford: Key stats

Riccardo Calafiori's 13th-minute goal from a header saw Arsenal down Manchester United 1-0 in their Premier League 2025-26 opener at Old Trafford. A mistake from Manchester United keeper Altay Bayindir from an Arsenal corner saw Calafiori slot his header into an empty. On the contrary, Arsenal goalie David Raya was solid between the sticks to help his side earn three big points. Here's more.

Details Match stats and points table Manchester United had 22 attempts with 7 shots on target. Arsenal managed three shots on target from 9 attempts. Ruben Amorim's men had 62% ball possession and an 82% pass accuracy. Man United had 36 touches in the opposition box to Arsenal's 19. In terms of the points table, Arsenal are 6th with three points. On the other hand, United are placed 15th.

Information Arsenal dig deep to earn massive win Arsenal, who are dangerous from set pieces, scored a crucial goal. They also defend their box with great authority and this was on offer. Man United carried a threat and forced Raya into some stunning saves. However, United lacked the bite to score.

Arsenal Arsenal are kings of corners As per Opta, Arsenal have scored 31 goals from corners since the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season; 11 more than the 2nd best side in this period (Liverpool, 20). Three of Arsenal's last four Premier League goals against the Red Devils have been scored from corners. Notably, three different defenders have netted the same (Timber, Saliba & Calafiori).

Opta stats Arsenal flex their muscles against Man United Man United have lost their opening game of a Premier League campaign in three of the last six seasons (W3). The Gunners have won two of their last three away matches against Man United at Old Trafford (D1). This was Arsenal's sixth win against Man United in the Premier League at Old Trafford. All of them have been 1-0 wins.

Do you know? 6 successive matches unbeaten against Man United in Premier League As per Squawka, Arsenal are unbeaten in six successive Premier League games against Manchester United for the first time in the Premier League (W5 D1). Meanwhile, the Gunners are now unbeaten in their last 15 consecutive Premier League away games.

Information United fire blanks For the third time in the last 7 seasons United have had 5+ shots on target in the first half of a Premier League game at Old Trafford and not scored. 5 vs Tottenham (22/23), 5 vs Aston Villa (24/25) and 5 vs Arsenal (25/26).