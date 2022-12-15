Entertainment

Everything to know about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh tied the knot on Wednesday

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee took the internet by surprise on Wednesday when she announced her wedding to boyfriend Shanwaz Shaikh. As social media is filled with photos of the couple from the wedding in their wedding attire, fans of the actor are also eager to know who her husband is. Read on to know more about the actor's newly-wedded husband.

Shaikh is Bhattacharjee's gym trainer

Reportedly, Bhattacharjee and Shaikh were dating for more than three years. Before dating each other, they shared a different kind of relationship for several years. Before romance blossomed, the couple was connected professionally. Shaikh was Bhattacharjee's gym trainer, as per reports. Their relationship remained a secret until the moment they tied the knot, even though Bhattacharjee's haldi pictures surfaced online.

All you need to know about the wedding

The wedding happened in a hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai. It is reported that the actor will introduce her husband to her fans in a grand reception ceremony. Reportedly, the couple opted for a low-key wedding ceremony as Shaikh's family did not want much attention from fans of Bhattacharjee. They have been planning the wedding for a long time and it got delayed, per reports.

Bhattacharjee shared wedding photos on Instagram

Shortly after the wedding on Wednesday, Bhattacharjee shared photos dressed as a bride and from various pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram. Sharing them, she wrote on the photo-sharing application, "And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu ... You are the answer of my pain & prayers. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA (sic)."

Couple will not go on honeymoon anytime soon

Giving insights about the wedding, Hindustan Times reported that the reception will happen in January. It quoted a source as saying, "The couple is expected to host a reception in Mumbai soon. It will mostly be held in the first week of January, after December 25. They are not going on a honeymoon right now, and have pushed their plans at the moment."