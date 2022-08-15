Entertainment

Saumya Tandon launches fundraiser for late co-actor Deepesh Bhan

Aug 15, 2022

Saumya Tandon and Deepesh Bhan worked together in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!' (Photo credit: Instagram/@saumyas_world_)

Saumya Tandon, who shared the screen with late actor Deepesh Bhan on the hit slice-of-life sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, has stepped forward to help his family financially. She has set up a fund to help Bhan's family repay a massive Rs. 50L home loan. Bhan died last month due to a brain hemorrhage and is survived by his wife and 18-month-old son.

Appeal 'He may have passed away but his memories live on'

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, Tandon requested fans to donate whatever little amount they can afford to help Bhan's wife. She informed followers that he had taken a Rs. 50L for his dream house, which, at this stage, remains unpaid. She fondly remembered him and said, "He may have passed away, but his memories will stay alive in my heart forever."

Instagram Post You can watch the complete video here

Support Netizens have offered to help their favorite actor

Saumya Tandon's noble pursuit is winning hearts, and her comments section is now filled with support for the cause. Several users have lauded her for "being a true friend" and for being "beautiful inside-out." A netizen also offered to help Bhan's wife find a job and asked Tandon to share her resume with him so that her financial woes can be taken care of.

Looking back Bhan reportedly collapsed after playing cricket, couldn't be saved

To recall, Bhan's FIR co-actor Kavita Kaushik was the first industry member to break the tragic news and described him as a "fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health." Reportedly, his nose bled while playing cricket, and he collapsed soon after. Several known faces from the fraternity, including his BGPH colleagues, had attended his funeral and paid their respects.

Career Take a look at Bhan's successful TV career

Bhan had made a name for himself on TV and was famous for his comic roles. He had been a part of shows like Comedy Ka King Kaun, Sun Yaar Chill Maar, May I Come in Madam?, FIR, Comedy Club, and Champ. In Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, audiences loved his bonding and camaraderie with his best friend Teeka, played by Vaibhav Mathur.