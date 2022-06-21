Lifestyle

Weird Tortilla Challenge: Know about the viral trend

Weird Tortilla Challenge: Know about the viral trend

Written by Sneha Das Jun 21, 2022, 02:02 pm 3 min read

The challenge is quite fun and entertaining to watch as people are getting hit by tortillas. (Photo credit: Viralhog)

People enjoy eating tortillas, but have you ever seen people slapping each other with the Mexican flatbread? Well, a weird dare called the tortilla challenge has become viral on social media including Instagram where people are hitting each other with tortillas. The bizarre but hilarious challenge was first started on the short-form video-sharing app TikTok. Read on to know more about the challenge.

Instagram video What did the recently shared Instagram viral video show?

An Instagram account called Viralhog, which is well known for its strange and interesting videos, shared the Weird Tortilla Challenge video recently. In the video, three people are standing in front of each other with water in their mouths and tortilla in their hands. When the first person laughed, the others started spitting water on each other and slapping each other with the tortillas.

Instagram Post Here's the video shared by Viralhog on Instagram

Instagram post A post shared by viralhog on June 21, 2022 at 11:56 am IST

Challenge The challenge is a variation of Fact or Slap trend

The Weird Tortilla Challenge has become extremely popular on social media and there are thousands of videos there with#tortillachallenge that has over 102.9 million views. The video shared by Viralhog on Instagram also has over 1.5 lakh views. The challenge gives a fun twist to the Fact or Slap trend that became extremely popular in 2021 and garnered millions of views.

Rules Flour tortillas are being used for the challenge

The people participating in this challenge are mostly using flour tortillas as they have a more sturdy structure and are perfect for heavy-handed slapping. The game has no strict rules and is quite simple. Many people are playing rock, paper, and scissors to determine who is going to wield the tortilla while many are filling water in their mouths before starting the game.

Participation How to do the challenge?

If you wish to participate in the challenge with your group of friends, then stand in a circle with tortillas in your hands. Participants can fill their mouths with water if they want to. The game begins with one of the players slapping another participant with a tortilla. If that participant or any other player laughs or makes some noise, he will be out.

Criticism Many people criticized the weird challenge

While some people enjoyed the challenge and posted positive comments about it, many also criticized it for wasting so much of food amid difficult times. One Instagram user commented on Viralhog's tortilla challenge video saying, "Has everyone forgotten about Corona? There was a time when people were suffering a lot for food and these folks are wasting it in such a way."