Lifestyle

105-year-old granny sets new record in 100 meter race

105-year-old granny sets new record in 100 meter race

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 21, 2022, 01:24 pm 2 min read

(Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Have you been procrastinating workouts and gym sessions for another day? Well, here's a centenarian woman who created a new record on Sunday that will blow your mind. Vadodara saw a miracle unravel as 105-year-old Rambai broke the record for a 100-meter sprint during the National Open Masters Athletics Championships last week. If a grandmother can show determination and attain recognition, why can't you?

Double gold She was the sole participant

The 105-year-old grandmother called Rambai, ran a 100-meter race in 45.40 seconds at the inaugural National Open Masters Athletics Championships in Vadodara, Gujarat. She was the sole participant as there was no other athlete above the age of 85. Rambai won two gold medals during the championship--100-meters on June 15 and 200-meter on Sunday in 1 minute, 52 seconds.

A natural athlete She is eyeing international competitions now

Feeling the rush of a victory, the 105-year-old told The Times of India that she is looking to participate in international tournaments and plans to apply for a passport. A fit athlete at 105, she never competed when she was young as nobody gave her an opportunity. She first competed in November last year accompanying her granddaughter, Sharmila Sangwan, to Varanasi.

Secret to her strength What's her diet?

Talking of her diet, the grandmother said she eats churma, milk, and ghee. Her granddaughter shared that Rambai, a pure vegetarian, consumes 250 grams of ghee and 500 grams of curd every day. The centurion works a lot in the fields and runs three to four kilometers daily. She drinks 500ml of milk twice a day. She also prefers bajra rotis over rice.

Man Kaur Record before Rambai

Held by the Athletics Federation of India, the races concluded on Sunday. Before Rambai, track-and-field athlete Man Kaur set a record by finishing the 100-meter sprint in 74 seconds at 101, in 2017. She went on to bag gold at World Masters and holds world records in a variety of events. Man Kaur passed away in 2021, at 105, suffering from gall bladder cancer.