'Macrohard': Musk's new venture to create Microsoft-style software using AI

Elon Musk has announced his latest venture, "Macrohard," which aims to use artificial intelligence (AI) to simulate software companies like Microsoft . The name is a playful take on Microsoft's branding, but Musk assures the project is serious. He made the announcement on X, saying that his AI start-up xAI is working on this "purely AI software company."

Project details Musk believes AI can simulate software companies Musk explained that since software companies like Microsoft don't manufacture physical hardware, it should be possible to simulate them entirely with AI. He didn't go into detail about the project. Musk's AI, Grok, responded to comments on X and said that AI could theoretically replicate Microsoft's "entire operations" from coding to management.

Trademark filing xAI filed trademark application for Macrohard on August 1 On August 1, xAI filed a trademark application for "macrohard" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application covers a wide range of AI-focused goods and services such as "downloadable computer software for the artificial production of human speech and text" and "downloadable computer software for designing, coding, running, and playing video games using artificial intelligence."