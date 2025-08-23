'Macrohard': Musk's new venture to create Microsoft-style software using AI
What's the story
Elon Musk has announced his latest venture, "Macrohard," which aims to use artificial intelligence (AI) to simulate software companies like Microsoft. The name is a playful take on Microsoft's branding, but Musk assures the project is serious. He made the announcement on X, saying that his AI start-up xAI is working on this "purely AI software company."
Project details
Musk believes AI can simulate software companies
Musk explained that since software companies like Microsoft don't manufacture physical hardware, it should be possible to simulate them entirely with AI. He didn't go into detail about the project. Musk's AI, Grok, responded to comments on X and said that AI could theoretically replicate Microsoft's "entire operations" from coding to management.
Trademark filing
xAI filed trademark application for Macrohard on August 1
On August 1, xAI filed a trademark application for "macrohard" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application covers a wide range of AI-focused goods and services such as "downloadable computer software for the artificial production of human speech and text" and "downloadable computer software for designing, coding, running, and playing video games using artificial intelligence."
Business expansion
Musk's growing list of ventures
The launch of Macrohard adds to Musk's already long list of ventures, which he either partially owns or runs. Currently, he oversees Tesla, xAI, X Corp, The Boring Company, SpaceX and Neuralink. The move also comes as Musk pushes further into AI and robotics with plans for Tesla to invest in xAI.