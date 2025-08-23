IIT Delhi's tech fest showcases India's deep-tech breakthroughs Technology Aug 23, 2025

IIT Delhi just wrapped up its FITT Forward 2025 Tech Fest, and it was all about homegrown innovation.

The event brought together investors, policymakers, and young tech fans to check out India's latest breakthroughs—from wind turbines for busses, lorries, and trains to a restored 1920 vintage car and converted Gypsies turned electric for the Army.