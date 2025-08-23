IIT Delhi's tech fest showcases India's deep-tech breakthroughs
IIT Delhi just wrapped up its FITT Forward 2025 Tech Fest, and it was all about homegrown innovation.
The event brought together investors, policymakers, and young tech fans to check out India's latest breakthroughs—from wind turbines for busses, lorries, and trains to a restored 1920 vintage car and converted Gypsies turned electric for the Army.
From EV chargers to aerogel fabrics
Standouts included paper-thin solar panels from P3C Technology (already teamed up with Tata Power), GroKalp's heat-proof composite material, and aerogel fabrics from IIT Delhi that can handle extreme cold.
EVA Technologies also showed off their 6,000+ made-in-India EV chargers.
With over 450 start-ups supported by FITT and a $500 million ecosystem, India's deep-tech scene is definitely picking up speed.