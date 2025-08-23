Next Article
Apple sues ex-employee for stealing confidential tech data
Apple is taking its former employee, Dr. Chen Shi, to court, claiming he took sensitive Apple Watch tech files before joining rival company OPPO.
The lawsuit, filed on Saturday, August 23, 2025, says Shi downloaded 63 confidential documents and attended key meetings just before leaving.
Shi allegedly had discussions with OPPO before leaving Apple
Apple alleges Shi was in touch with OPPO about his data collection and even looked up ways to wipe evidence from his work MacBook.
They say he brought insider knowledge of their health sensor tech straight to a similar role at OPPO.
Evidence from Shi's work iPhone reportedly links OPPO directly to the case.