Mom sues Roblox after child 'groomed, exploited' on platform Technology Aug 23, 2025

A North Carolina mom is suing Roblox, saying the platform let a predator groom and exploit her 10-year-old daughter.

The predator, pretending to be another kid, convinced her to send explicit photos in exchange for Robux (the game's currency) and threatened to take them away if she didn't comply.

According to the lawsuit filed in 2025, things escalated from in-game chats to private texts, leaving the child with serious emotional trauma.