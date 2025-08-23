Mom sues Roblox after child 'groomed, exploited' on platform
A North Carolina mom is suing Roblox, saying the platform let a predator groom and exploit her 10-year-old daughter.
The predator, pretending to be another kid, convinced her to send explicit photos in exchange for Robux (the game's currency) and threatened to take them away if she didn't comply.
According to the lawsuit filed in 2025, things escalated from in-game chats to private texts, leaving the child with serious emotional trauma.
Lawsuit claims adult access to kids too easy
The lawsuit claims Roblox made it too easy for adults to contact kids by lacking strong age checks and allowing quick account creation without parents' consent.
It accuses the company of putting profits over child safety—even with over 68 million daily users—and asks for damages plus a jury trial.
Roblox says it uses advanced moderation tools, stressing they're working hard on safety but admitting no system is perfect.