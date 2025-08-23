Google's Clock app gets Material 3 expressive redesign

Google just rolled out Clock app version 8.1, giving it a major Material 3 Expressive makeover. The biggest change? The old bottom bar is gone—now there's a square button in the bottom-right corner for quick actions.

Alarms are now more visually appealing Active alarms now stand out with colorful backgrounds, so you won't miss them.

Editing alarms feels smoother thanks to a sliding sheet interface, and snooze/stop are now separate buttons (no more fiddly sliders).

When your alarm rings, your phone's wallpaper shows up on screen for a personal touch.

Other changes in the app The World Clock tab now clearly separates time from day, date, and temperature (though high/low temps are gone).

Stopwatch features bigger buttons and displays lap times on neat cards instead of lists.

On tablets, navigation has moved to an easy-to-read rail at the side, with the main action button at the top.