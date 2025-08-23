Google's Clock app gets Material 3 expressive redesign
Google just rolled out Clock app version 8.1, giving it a major Material 3 Expressive makeover.
The biggest change? The old bottom bar is gone—now there's a square button in the bottom-right corner for quick actions.
Alarms are now more visually appealing
Active alarms now stand out with colorful backgrounds, so you won't miss them.
Editing alarms feels smoother thanks to a sliding sheet interface, and snooze/stop are now separate buttons (no more fiddly sliders).
When your alarm rings, your phone's wallpaper shows up on screen for a personal touch.
Other changes in the app
The World Clock tab now clearly separates time from day, date, and temperature (though high/low temps are gone).
Stopwatch features bigger buttons and displays lap times on neat cards instead of lists.
On tablets, navigation has moved to an easy-to-read rail at the side, with the main action button at the top.
Material 3 expressive design
This update follows Google's Material 3 Expressive design style—think cleaner looks and simpler controls without losing any core features.
It's all about making everyday tools like the Clock app friendlier and easier to use for everyone.