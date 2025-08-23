Next Article
Bluesky blocks its app in Mississippi over age verification law
Bluesky, the social media startup, has just blocked access to its app in Mississippi after the state's new age verification law kicked in this August.
The law says everyone must prove their age to use social platforms, and minors need parental consent—otherwise, companies could face fines up to $10,000 per violation.
Concerns about privacy risks and data collection
Mississippi says it's about keeping kids safe from online dangers like sextortion and trafficking.
But Bluesky isn't convinced; they're worried about privacy risks and say the rules force small platforms like theirs to collect way too much sensitive data.
For now, only Bluesky's AT Protocol app is affected—other apps might handle things differently as tech companies figure out how to balance safety with user privacy.