ISRO's ambitious roadmap: 100+ satellites, Chandrayaan-8, and Gaganyaan missions
ISRO just revealed a big plan: they want to launch more than 100 satellites in the next 15 years to boost India's earth observation, communication, and navigation tech.
This is all part of their bigger vision, which also includes future Chandrayaan missions (up to Chandrayaan-8) and sending astronauts into space with Gaganyaan.
Private space players to help ISRO in this mission
To make this happen, ISRO needs to ramp up its launch frequency and is counting on help from India's growing private space sector—about 350 companies strong.
Chairman V Narayanan highlighted the push for making more components in India instead of importing them.
Plus, there's some exciting teamwork ahead: Chandrayaan-5 will be a joint mission with Japan's JAXA around 2027-28, showing ISRO's commitment to working with international partners.