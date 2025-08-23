ISRO's ambitious roadmap: 100+ satellites, Chandrayaan-8, and Gaganyaan missions

Private space players to help ISRO in this mission

To make this happen, ISRO needs to ramp up its launch frequency and is counting on help from India's growing private space sector—about 350 companies strong.

Chairman V Narayanan highlighted the push for making more components in India instead of importing them.

Plus, there's some exciting teamwork ahead: Chandrayaan-5 will be a joint mission with Japan's JAXA around 2027-28, showing ISRO's commitment to working with international partners.