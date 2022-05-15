Lifestyle

International Day of Families 2022: Celebrate the special bond

Families are the most important unit of society. (Photo credit: Flickr)

The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of Families in 1994 to honor the value of well-balanced families and how they become the pillar of strength during difficult times. Observed every year on May 15, it aims to spread awareness about the problems associated with families. It also makes people aware of the social, demographic, and economic affairs that affect families.

History History of the day

A strong foundation established by a family impacts a child's success. The UN started recognizing obstacles faced by families that affect their stability during the 1980s. The Economic and Social Council, the Commission for Social Development recommended its resolution in 1983 and urged the Secretary-General to promote awareness among decision-makers about the problems and needs of families. The day was officially established in 1994.

Celebrations How to celebrate the day?

Bond with your family on this special day and spend some quality time with them. You can volunteer with a non-profit organization that offers support to families in need. Build a family tree that you can cherish for generations. Invite over relatives, and grandparents to know about your family history and enjoy stories of different family members. You can also organize a family picnic.

Importance Why family is important to us

International Family Day highlights the importance of a strong family unit. A strong family unit creates a better world and ensures that each member feels fulfilled. The day makes you realize that each family is different and unique and it's all about celebrating the people you love. It also offers an opportunity to have serious discussions about families dealing with poverty, child-rearing, or unemployment.

Facts Some interesting facts about families

According to various studies, the average family in the United States of America spends only 37 minutes of quality time together every day owing to the busy schedules of both parents and children. The word family is derived from the Latin word "famulus" which means both servants and relatives. Apart from relatives, families also included servants of the household until the late 17th century.