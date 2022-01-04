5 ways to be more involved in your child's life

5 ways to be more involved in your child's life

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 12:48 pm 3 min read

Follow these tips to get more involved in your child's life

Being a parent is not easy. You are always juggling too many things and kids are the most affected by this divided attention. It is also important to be aware of what the kids are doing, who their friends are, etc. It doesn't matter if you are a stay-at-home-mum or a working mom, carving a special relationship with your child needs effort.

Context Why does this story matter?

Being actively involved in your child's life leads to important conversations, makes precious memories, and builds a strong bond. Studies show that parental involvement can have a positive impact on the child's overall development and encourages them to pursue more positive activities. Being there for your children also helps you figure out their likes, dislikes, frustrations, and worries.

#1 Spend some together time

Set aside one or two days a week for just your children. Plan a few fun activities that you can do at home. You can also go on a day trip with them and let them enjoy some outdoor activities. A simple walk to the park and some ice cream or a fun movie night together also work well.

#2 Get involved in their education and school projects

Education is the best way to get involved with your child. Try to involve yourself in their school projects and help them with their homework. Show some interest in their studies and try to know what they are learning. Attend the parent-teacher meetings and various school functions and programs. Also, encourage your kids to get better grades instead of just being super strict.

#3 Have meals together as often as possible

Make meals a family time. If possible, ensure that the entire family gathers to have at least one meal together. If that is not possible, then get everyone on the table at least on weekends. Research shows that children who have meals with their parents at least five times a week have fewer possibilities to get involved in alcohol and drugs.

#4 Listen to your child, be a constant source of comfort

It's important to make your little ones realize that you are always there for them. Be more interested and listen to them so that they can come and speak to you about any situation. Offer them support and comfort them with your words to guide them through any challenges that they might be facing. Kids thrive when they know they have a safe space.

Make sure you remember important dates and events related to your kids like birthdays, recitals, and competitions. This will make them happy and cheer them up. Also, express some excitement about their accomplishments and encourage them to do better in the future.