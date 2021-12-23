Lifestyle 5 benefits of a Montessori Preschool

Preschool plays a crucial role in the child's early growth stages. It helps in the personal, social, and emotional development of your tiny tot. Montessori schooling is a distinct method of education that focuses on hands-on learning so that the child can become more disciplined and responsible. The Montessori learning style was founded by Italian educator Maria Montessori in 1907. Here's more about it.

Stage Pays attention to key developmental stages

The Montessori system of learning focuses on the key developmental stages of little children aged between the years of three and five. The curriculum tends to pay attention to language skills and honing large muscles of three-year-olds. Four-year-olds focus on activities like art & craft, cooking, and developing fine motor skills. Older preschool children expand their learning experiences through trips and events.

Self-discipline Focuses on self-discipline

Self-discipline and self-respect come naturally to your little ones at a Montessori preschool since they are able to make independent choices. They can select the activities of their choice on a daily basis and the amount of time they want to give to the tasks. The child has to follow ground rules set by the teachers. This also improves their concentration, self-control, and motivation.

Creativity Inspires creativity

Children possess enough creativity but they must learn to master their environment in order to utilize their creative skills. The Montessori curriculum encourages creativity along with focusing on the joyful path of learning. Children get to pay more attention to logic than the end result which naturally sparks their creativity. They also get exposed to different cultures that develops a sense of curiosity.

Approach Learning approach is child-centric

The Montessori teaching method is designed in such a manner that it encourages children to take learning into their own hands rather than being strictly prompted by teachers. The curriculum is designed according to the child's abilities and needs and they are free to explore and learn the context on their own terms and pace. For this, everything is kept within the child's reach.

Learning Focuses on hands-on learning

Hands-on or activity-oriented learning is extremely important to make your child independent and improve their creative choices. Children get to work on various activities that focus on subjects like maths, language, and culture. The method encourages them to focus on their individual tasks and these activities also teach them practical life lessons. The concepts they learn through this are more rooted than memorization.