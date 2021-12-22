Lifestyle Here's how to practice self-love

Here's how to practice self-love

Try to be grateful for what you are and what you have

In the age of social media, while seeking the approval of others, we often forget to love ourselves. Self-love is important for our physical and mental health. When we start loving ourselves, our perspective toward everything changes. We develop a positive attitude toward life. We start stressing less about things and the people around us. Here are a few ways to practice self-love.

#1 Drop the comparisons

Human brains are wired to compare themselves with others to know their self-worth. But falling into this comparison trap can drown you in negativity, anxiety, and stress. Know that you are unique and no one else can ever be like you, so there is no point in drawing comparisons. Also, easier said than done, but other people's opinion of you, should not bother you.

#2 Embrace mistakes and failure

Bad grades, failed interviews, failure to get admission to that prestigious university - these are just a few examples of things that lead you to see yourself as worthless. But it is important to understand that humans make mistakes, that is how we grow. Embrace failure, learn from your mistakes and move forward. There is no point in dwelling over what went wrong.

#3 Let go of the toxic people

Identify toxic people around you and remove them from your life. People who are constantly talking about negative things draw negativity toward them, and consequently to people around them. Negative energies can drain you, and you unknowingly tend to start bashing yourself for having negative thoughts. In the process, you start seeing yourself as unworthy. So cut out the negativity as soon as possible.

#4 Believe in yourself

A random self pat is a great way to acknowledge your worth. Jot down your achievements and read them to yourself often. Reminding yourself of them gives you a sense of self-accomplishment and you start loving yourself. It is important to look at yourself as someone who can take correct decisions. So value your instincts. Respecting yourself is important for self-love.

#5 Prioritize yourself

Source: Max Pixel

Do not put yourself in the background when talking about your family's needs. If your husband needs to go out with his friends to de-stress, then even you need to scrape some time to rejuvenate. Hand over the kids to your partner and get a massage and a nice haircut. Giving importance to your needs is a big step toward practicing self-love.