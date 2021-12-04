Lifestyle 5 things you can learn from successful people

Your habits can make or break you, so pay attention to them

Ever looked at rich and successful people and wondered, "What is it that they are doing right?" Experts believe that most successful people have a few things in common, their habits. They read, eat healthy, surround themselves with the right people, and so on. So here's taking a page from their book and looking at how you can set yourself on the right track.

The world is running a never-ending race, a race for success and wealth. Today's youth doesn't want to compromise with their dreams and ambitions. While a rat race isn't exactly healthy, there are some things you can do to reach your goal without putting your physical and mental health on the backburner. This is why it is important to inculcate a few good habits.

#1 Start with productive morning routine

Studies recommend that our morning routine highly impacts the rest of the day. A morning routine gives us confidence and encourages us to stay calm during a crisis. Bill Gates's advice to youngsters is, "Start as early as possible." So wake up no later than 6 am, do some cardiovascular exercises, and have a healthy breakfast before heading out.

#2 You are what you eat

If you are someone who would eat out rather than a home-cooked meal, it is time you put a stop to this habit. Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast will set the tone for your entire day. You will feel energized to take on more tasks. Eat foods that are rich in proteins like Greek yogurt, almonds, and leafy green veggies.

#3 Set goals, welcome feedback

If you think your journey is yours alone, think again. When you work with people, you make them a part of your journey. Value them and their opinion, keep an open ear. Ask your colleagues, seniors, and even those younger to you for feedback. You will be surprised what you might learn about yourself. Also, set goals so you have something to work toward.

#4 Networking pays, but beware of those with negative thoughts

Successful people tend to be experts in networking. Do not hesitate to reach out to people who you think share the same thoughts as you. Being around like-minded people will help you stay on track to achieve your goals. However, make sure you stay away from people with negative thoughts as they tend to drain your energies.

#5 Practice self-care; your inner peace matters

In the race to win, don't ignore yourself. It is important to take a break and spend time with yourself. Self-care is a process where you pay attention to what your body needs and do things that make you happy. Some studies suggest that a self-care routine prevents anxiety and keeps stress at bay. It is also known to increase productivity and concentration power.