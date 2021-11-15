Some healthy staples you should always have in your kitchen

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 15, 2021, 06:08 pm

The type of foods you decide to stock in kitchen largely impacts your health

The selection of foods you decide to stock in your kitchen and refrigerator largely impacts your health. You cannot always cook to keep up with your hunger pangs and that's when we look for dry fruits, namkeens, biscuits, etc. However, if you want to enjoy the maximum benefits out of those foods, here are some healthy staples you can add to your pantry.

Nutrition

Nuts and seeds: Powerhouse of all the essential nutrients

The importance of nuts and seeds has always been heard of but rarely do we understand their umpteen benefits. These long-lasting and crunchy nuts and seeds are a storehouse of all the essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins. They improve your hemoglobin levels, too. Seeds like fennel and chia are great for digestion, ease constipation, and also help in flushing out toxins from the body.

Inflammation

Frozen fruits and vegetables provide fiber, fight inflammation

Contrary to what many think, frozen fruits and vegetables such as berries and green veggies are nutritious as well. You may want to add your frozen veggies to soups, which will provide you with plenty of fiber for the fullness. Likewise, adding berries to curd, low-sugar smoothies, or oatmeal will help you fight inflammation, rejuvenate your skin, and may also reduce your cholesterol levels.

Gut health

Fermented foods also help in fighting inflammation, blood sugar spikes

Studies show fermented foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut, and pickles are quite beneficial in fighting inflammation and regulating blood sugar spikes. Such foods are not only long-lasting but also have a tangy taste and can sometimes be used in meals when you don't feel like cooking vegetables. These fermented foods are rich in probiotics, which help you have a healthy gut.

Plant-based proteins

Dried and canned beans and lentils are also super nutritious

Apart from having a prolonged shelf-life, beans and lentils are among the super nutritious staples you can stock in your kitchen. Canned and dried beans also fill you with plenty of fiber and protein. In fact, a single cup of cooked lentils provides approximately 18 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber with no saturated fats and sodium.