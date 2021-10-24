Few tips to avoid online distractions and focus on work

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 24, 2021, 10:15 am

It is important to make some disciplinary changes to control the time you spend on your social media apps

Let's just accept the fact that the internet is too distracting! From attending classes to learning exercises, everything has now switched to online mode thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Working from home is a whole lot of stress and it is important to make some disciplinary changes to control the time you spend on social media, too. Here are a few ways to control.

Notifications

Silence all unnecessary notifications, take some time off

There's absolutely nothing more annoying than those unwanted notifications that disturb your focus during work. In order to eliminate them, just take some time out to temporarily turn off the notifications for all the apps that distract you. As for the computers, you might not be aware of this but turning off email notifications is a great strategy to prevent online distractions.

Screen time

Make sure you are taking 'no screen time' seriously

Screen breaks are undoubtedly a great way to gain your energy back and focus on work. Your eyes demand proper rest for better functioning and it is crucial to give them a timely break for a fresh focus. You can use this time to take a quick walk or a cat nap. But make sure, you don't stretch that time for too long.

Self-care

Make some time for a self-care routine

What is the first thing you do when you wake up? Scroll through your mobile phone notifications? Stop doing it! It is not advisable to look at the screen right in the morning. You can replace this with a self-care morning routine where you can work out to improve your health or meditate to calm your mind. Plan your day to maintain your concentration.

Recreational activities

Replace your social media timings with recreational activities

While you spend more than half of the day working online, it is crucial to also have some recreational activities that make you feel fresh and help you become more productive. Spend time with your family, play outdoor games, and if you are into art, paint your blues away. The more you decrease your time online, the better you perform. The choice is yours!