Bakery workers step on, lick toasts before packing; reportedly arrested

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 12:39 pm

Some bakery workers were caught stepping on and licking toasts before packing them.

Indians love their morning tea and toast. But a recent viral video might make you think twice before gorging on your favorite tea-time snack. Some workers at a factory or bakery have been caught deliberately stepping on and licking rusks before packing them. People expressed anger over the video, calling for strict action against the accused. Here are more details on this.

Details

Workers seen putting bare feet on rusks in viral clips

In the clip, two factory workers were seen putting their bare feet on the rusks, that were kept in a tray on the floor. One of them even licked the toasts before placing them in a packet. Meanwhile, another person in the video was seen laughing at their behavior. However, it remains unclear as to when and where the video was taken.

Twitter Post

Here is the disturbing video

Reactions

Raveena Tandon, others react to the video

Social media users have expressed disgust over the video and called for the arrest of the accused workers. Among them was film actor Raveena Tandon. "Hope they get caught and are behind bars forever," she wrote on Instagram while sharing the clip. "My trust issues dive lower," a user commented. Some others even vowed not to buy baked food items.

Similar incident

Earlier, street vendor allegedly added 'urine' to pani puri

Some reports suggest the accused workers have been arrested. Worryingly, this is not the first such incident. Just last month, a video of a street vendor in Assam's Guwahati had gone viral, where he was seen allegedly adding his urine while making pani puri. That video was also widely shared and the accused vendor was reportedly arrested.