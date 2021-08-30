#HealthBytes: Manganese-rich foods and its importance in the diet

Manganese is an important nutrient that is crucial for several chemical processes in the body. Manganese can not be produced by the body and its deficiency can cause health problems like premenstrual syndrome, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, etc. Hence, it is important to consume foods that are rich in manganese to stay healthy. Following is a list of foods that are a powerhouse of this nutrient.

Nuts

Are you one of those people who loves snacking on nuts? If yes, then probably you are already getting your daily manganese requirement. Nuts contain several nutrients that have a host of benefits. Almonds and pine nuts are some of the superfoods that are rich in manganese. If you don't like munching on them, crush and add them to your salads and desserts.

Pineapple

Pineapples are a powerhouse of manganese and a single pineapple can provide up to 76% of the recommended daily intake. The delicious fruit is also rich in vitamins A and C, which are crucial for growth, development, gut health, and overall immunity. Add pineapples to your fruit salads or drink a glass of fresh pineapple juice when they are in season.

Tofu

Not only is tofu one of those rare plant-based foods that contain all nine amino acids, but they are also rich in nutrients like manganese, phosphorus, copper, etc. Tofu is made from soy milk and tofu chunks can be used to make a variety of dishes, salads, snacks, etc.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are starchy root vegetables that are cultivated worldwide. They are highly nutritious and are loaded with several minerals, including manganese. Some of the health benefits of sweet potatoes include improving vision, gut health, brain functioning, and boosting the immune system. You can make a variety of gravies and stir-fries with sweet potatoes or can consume them raw as well.