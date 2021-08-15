#HealthBytes: Lifestyle changes that will help strengthen your heart muscles

Certain lifestyle changes can help in strengthening your heart

Heart diseases are sadly among the leading cause of death worldwide, and several factors like a poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking can increase the risk. However, it is never too late and there are certain practices that you can adopt for a healthier heart. This article looks at a few lifestyle changes that will help strengthen your heart muscles.

Start by doing cardio workouts that increase your heartbeat

Cardio exercises are called so for a reason! They help in lowering the resting pulse, make your heart pump faster, and strengthens your heart muscle. Cardio workouts are plenty and you can choose them based on your level of comfort. Brisk walking, jogging, swimming, and cycling are few common cardio workouts. Start with a 30-minute duration and slowly increase your time.

Maintaining a healthy BMI is crucial

Obesity, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are all risk factors for heart diseases. Being overweight has also been linked to heart failure, a serious condition in which the heart becomes incapable of pumping enough blood for the body's needs. Hence, to maintain a healthy heart and overall health, it is of utmost importance to maintain a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI).

Make it a point to eat heart-healthy foods

A healthy heart is a result of a healthy lifestyle and the food you consume is undoubtedly important. While growing studies assert that having blueberries every day gives way to a healthy heart, foods like salmon and avocado are also known to promote a healthy heart. In addition, nuts and seeds like almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds should be consumed regularly.

Limit inflammatory foods and reduce sodium intake

Excess intake of refined sugar and processed foods can cause inflammation and weaken the heart muscle. For this, reduce the intake of processed foods and avoid those that have added sugar. Another important point to keep in mind is to limit sodium intake in the diet as it can cause increased levels of blood pressure and thus weaken the heart.