A few common toothbrushing mistakes and ways to fix them

Brushing the right way is important to keep your teeth strong and healthy

Following good dental hygiene is crucial to keeping your teeth and gums healthy. But surprisingly, most of the brushing techniques that we follow are incorrect or outdated, and do no good for the teeth and our gums. Here, we look at a few common mistakes that we tend to do while brushing our teeth and some easy ways to fix them.

Choosing the right toothbrush is the first step

With too many to choose from, it is often confusing to pick the right toothbrush at the supermarket. While there is a general notion that hard bristles are better at removing plaque, they, in fact, can hurt the gum and may cause bleeding. Choosing soft bristles that are flexible is the best way to keep your teeth clean, without harming the gums.

Using the same toothbrush for a long time

Overusing toothbrushes is something that should be avoided. Dentists suggest replacing toothbrushes every three-four months or when the bristles begin to fray. This is because using a toothbrush that has worn down bristles prevents you from properly cleaning your teeth. You may also have to apply more pressure while using an old toothbrush and this can cause swelling or bleeding of the gum.

Not brushing the teeth correctly does more harm than good

Incorrect brushing is one of the most common mistakes that people make. Experts suggest that you should brush at a 45-degree angle and move the brush back and forth in short strokes. Also, brush the surface areas of the teeth and finally the inside surface of the front teeth. It is also important to brush for two minutes to fully remove built-up plaque.

Common mistake: Forgetting to clean the tongue

Brushing the tongue is an important part of oral hygiene and this is, unfortunately, something that most people forget to do. Further, brushing it twice a day is important to prevent the white tongue and bad breath that is caused by bacterial build-up. To clean your tongue, you can either use the soft toothbrush bristles or use a tongue scraper.