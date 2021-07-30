Have a white tongue? Know its causes, remedies and prevention

Jul 30, 2021

White tongue is a white coating or patch on the surface of the tongue

White tongue refers to the white spots or coating on the surface or the back part of your tongue. It is a common condition that usually does not impact a person's health but often times, it can affect his or her confidence. Read on to understand what causes a white tongue, how it can be treated and effective ways to prevent it from occurring.

Definition

But first, what is this condition?

A white tongue is a thick white film that covers the entire surface of your tongue or it might show up in patches. The condition is generally harmless but can sometimes point to a serious condition like an infection or early onset of cancer. A white tongue may also be accompanied by a condition called hairy tongue that causes small bumps on the tongue.

Causes

What are the common causes for white tongue?

The most common cause for the white tongue is the bacteria and fungi that get trapped between the papillae of the tongue, turning the tongue white. Other conditions that contribute to the white coating of the tongue are poor oral hygiene, dry mouth, dehydration, fever, breathing through the mouth, smoking or chewing tobacco and excessive consumption of alcohol.

Remedies

Effective home remedies for treating white tongue

Drinking enough water is the key step to preventing bad breath and white tongue. You can also switch to a mild toothpaste that doesn't have Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. Cleaning the tongue with a tongue scraper can also help. In addition, simple tips like using a straw to sip on juice and avoiding mouthwashes which contain alcohol can also help in reducing the patches.

Warning signs

Warning signs to watch out for to get medical help

In most cases, a white tongue is harmless and will fade with better oral hygiene. However, if you notice these warning signs, you should seek immediate medical help: You experience a burning sensation on the tongue You notice small blisters on the tongue You experience trouble chewing or swallowing The white patches appear suddenly and are accompanied by fever, skin rashes or weight loss.