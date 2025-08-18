NDA seeks Kharge's support for VP pick CP Radhakrishnan

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, nearly a month after Jagdeep Dhankhar announced his resignation. The announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda after a Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi. The election will be held on September 9, under the supervision of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju as the election agent.

Election strategy Hopes for unopposed election BJP President Nadda has expressed hopes of an unopposed election, saying, "We should also get their support so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice President." The Opposition INDIA bloc is yet to announce its candidate. If they don't field a candidate before the August 21 deadline, Radhakrishnan will be elected unopposed.

Candidate profile Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader, is currently the 24th Governor of Maharashtra. He has also served as the Governor of Jharkhand and held additional charges in Telangana and Puducherry. Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu, he started his political career at age 16 with RSS and Jan Sangh. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice before serving as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.