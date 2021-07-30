Step-by-step guide on how to get rid of bed bugs

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 04:59 pm

If your home is infested by bugs, following this guide will help you rid them away for good

Bed bugs are tiny creatures that are quite stubborn to get rid of. The presence of these insects has nothing to do with how clean your house is and they can practically come up from nowhere. However, if your home has clutter, you will require a lot of patience to rid them away. Here's a step-by-step guide on the best approach you can practice.

Identify

How to know if there are bedbugs in your home

So you have itchy rashes after a night's sleep but aren't sure of where they came from? If the rashes are accompanied by curved-shaped bite marks, chances are that you have been bitten by a bed bug. The bites may also swell up to blisters. However, if you aren't sure whether a bite is from a bed bug, consult your doctor at the earliest.

Spot them

Identify all the areas infested by bugs

Identifying the areas infected by bugs is important to prevent them from reproducing. Using a torchlight, check for dark spots or reddish stains on your mattress. While it may be hard to spot the bugs due to their tiny bodies, the seams of the couch, furniture joints, and curtain folds are few of the places that you must carefully check.

Details

Next, take measures to contain the infestation

Once you identify the spots, it is important to contain them to avoid further spread of the bugs. A quick way to do this is by running your vacuum cleaner over any possible hiding places. After thoroughly vacuuming all the identified spots, seal the vacuumed contents in a plastic bag and clean it. Wash the linens and dry them in the hot sun.

Monitor

Monitor the area for signs of activity

Even if you've wiped out all the bed bugs in vicinity, check the infested areas once a week for signs of activity. You should also place bed bug interceptors that can trap these red insects before they climb onto any furniture. Bed bugs are hardy creatures to get rid of, and if they don't go away, you'll have to call in a professional exterminator.