Bumrah can surpass Ishant with this Test record in England

Veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the second-highest wicket-taker for India in England (Test cricket). Bumrah reached the landmark on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against England at Lord's. The right-arm seamer attained the feat with his second wicket of the match. He went past Kapil Dev to enter the record books. Notably, he ended up with a fifer. Here's more.

Stats Bumrah gets past Kapil Dev Going into the Lord's Test, Bumrah had 42 wickets from 10 games in England. He surpassed the legendary Kapil, who scalped 43 wickets in England in the format. Bumrah (47 wickets) is now behind top-placed Ishant Sharma. Between 2011 and 2021, the latter snapped up 51 wickets from 15 Tests at 33.35 in the nation. Notably, Bumrah broke a tie with Mohammed Shami (42).

Record Bumrah went past Ishant Sharma with this feat With his third scalp, Bumrah also surpassed Ishant in terms of Test wickets against England. Bumrah (70) surpassed Ishant (67 wickets) in this regard. They are only behind Kapil in terms of Test wickets for India among pacers.