Indian bowlers with best match figures in England (Tests) 

Akash Deep has etched his name in Indian cricket history with a stellar performance in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The pacer took a total of 10 wickets in the match (4/88 and 6/99), recording the best match figures by an Indian bowler on England soil. Akash's effort helped India secure their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston by 337 runs. On this note, let's look at Indians with the best match returns in a Test in England.

#1 10/187 - Akash Deep at Edgbaston, 2025 Akash was relentless across both innings at Edgbaston. After taking two early wickets on Day 2, the pacer picked two more on Day 3 as England were folded for 407 while responding to India's first-innings score of 587/10. The final innings of the game saw Akash dismiss six batters as England were folded for 271. His match figures read 10/187 from 41.1 overs.

#2 10/188 - Chetan Sharma at Edgbaston, 1986 Chetan Sharma remains the only other Indian with a match 10-fer in England. His 4/130 meant England were all out for 390 while batting first. His six-fer in the third innings then bundled out the hosts for just 235. He dismissed four of the top-five batters before destroying the tail. Chetan finished with 6/58 as the game resulted in a draw. The pacer returned with match figures of 10/188 from 53.3 overs.