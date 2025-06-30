How have England fared at Edgbaston in Tests? (Stats) 

India and England are gearing up to meet each other in the second Test match of the ongoing five-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The match starts on July 2. After losing the first Test at Leeds, India will be looking to level the series 1-1. On the other hand, England will aim to enhance their lead. On this note, let's decode England's performance in Tests at Edgbaston.

Historical performance England are invincible against India at Edgbaston As per ESPNcricinfo, England have played eight Test matches against India at Edgbaston, winning seven and drawing one. The sole draw came in 1986 as India are yet to a Test at this iconic venue. The first match was held in July 1967, where India lost by a margin of 132 runs. Their last Test meeting at this venue, in 2022, saw England script their highest successful run-chase against in the format, having accomplished a 378-run target.

Record England's overall record at Edgbaston Overall, England have played 56 Tests at Edgbaston to date, winning 30 and losing just 11. The tally also includes 15 draws. Six of these defeats have come in the ongoing century (12 wins, 3 draws). However, England have lost three of their last five Tests here - twice against Australia and once against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Australia (5) and West Indies (4) are the only other teams with multiple Test triumphs at the venue.

Scores Highest and lowest scores The 710/7d against India in 2011 is England's highest team total at Edgbaston. Their only other 600-plus total here also came against India, 633/5d in 1979. Coming to England's lowest all-out total at this venue, they were folded for 101 here against Australia back in 1975. Since the start of 2011, they have been folded thrice under 200 here. This includes a 180/10 versus India in 2018.