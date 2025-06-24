Ben Stokes accomplishes 1,000 Test runs against India: Key stats 

England captain Ben Stokes has raced past 1,000 Test runs against India. The star all-rounder reached the milestone on Day 5 of the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds. Stokes, who made 20 in his first outing, accomplished the illustrious mark with his eighth run in the fourth innings. Meanwhile, India became the fourth team against whom Stokes completed 1,000 Test runs.

Stokes vs India Six 50-plus scores vs India As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes has raced past 1,000 Test runs against India across 22 Tests though his average is just around 24. The tally includes six 50-plus scores besides a solitary hundred. Australia (1,562), South Africa (1,177), and West Indies (1,339) are the other sides against which Stokes has over 1,000 runs. Meanwhile, Stokes's tally versus India also includes 45 wickets at 30.22.

Career Here are his overall Test numbers Playing his 112th Test, Stokes has raced past 6,750 runs at 35-plus, with 13 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His right-arm medium-pace has been equally impactful. He has claimed 218 wickets at 31.93. He has picked 4 five-wicket hauls and nine four-fers. In England, Stokes owns over 3,000 runs with 8 centuries and 18 fifties. Meanwhile, he also has 111 wickets in England.