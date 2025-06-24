Ben Stokes accomplishes 1,000 Test runs against India: Key stats
What's the story
England captain Ben Stokes has raced past 1,000 Test runs against India. The star all-rounder reached the milestone on Day 5 of the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds. Stokes, who made 20 in his first outing, accomplished the illustrious mark with his eighth run in the fourth innings. Meanwhile, India became the fourth team against whom Stokes completed 1,000 Test runs.
Stokes vs India
Six 50-plus scores vs India
As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes has raced past 1,000 Test runs against India across 22 Tests though his average is just around 24. The tally includes six 50-plus scores besides a solitary hundred. Australia (1,562), South Africa (1,177), and West Indies (1,339) are the other sides against which Stokes has over 1,000 runs. Meanwhile, Stokes's tally versus India also includes 45 wickets at 30.22.
Career
Here are his overall Test numbers
Playing his 112th Test, Stokes has raced past 6,750 runs at 35-plus, with 13 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His right-arm medium-pace has been equally impactful. He has claimed 218 wickets at 31.93. He has picked 4 five-wicket hauls and nine four-fers. In England, Stokes owns over 3,000 runs with 8 centuries and 18 fifties. Meanwhile, he also has 111 wickets in England.
DYK
Stokes averages 50-plus at Headingley in Tests
Playing his seventh Test at Headingley, Stokes is closing in on 500 Test runs at the venue at an average of 50-plus. In addition to two tons, he has hammered two fifties. He owns a strike rate of 67-plus. Stokes' unbeaten knock of 135 at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes remains an all-time classic. It powered England to a historic one-wicket win.