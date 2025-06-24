Page Loader
Home / News / Sports News / Ben Stokes accomplishes 1,000 Test runs against India: Key stats 
Stokes averages around 25 against India (Image source: X/@ICC)

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jun 24, 2025
08:44 pm
What's the story

England captain Ben Stokes has raced past 1,000 Test runs against India. The star all-rounder reached the milestone on Day 5 of the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds. Stokes, who made 20 in his first outing, accomplished the illustrious mark with his eighth run in the fourth innings. Meanwhile, India became the fourth team against whom Stokes completed 1,000 Test runs.

Stokes vs India 

Six 50-plus scores vs India 

As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes has raced past 1,000 Test runs against India across 22 Tests though his average is just around 24. The tally includes six 50-plus scores besides a solitary hundred. Australia (1,562), South Africa (1,177), and West Indies (1,339) are the other sides against which Stokes has over 1,000 runs. Meanwhile, Stokes's tally versus India also includes 45 wickets at 30.22.

Career 

Here are his overall Test numbers 

Playing his 112th Test, Stokes has raced past 6,750 runs at 35-plus, with 13 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His right-arm medium-pace has been equally impactful. He has claimed 218 wickets at 31.93. He has picked 4 five-wicket hauls and nine four-fers. In England, Stokes owns over 3,000 runs with 8 centuries and 18 fifties. Meanwhile, he also has 111 wickets in England.

DYK 

Stokes averages 50-plus at Headingley in Tests 

Playing his seventh Test at Headingley, Stokes is closing in on 500 Test runs at the venue at an average of 50-plus. In addition to two tons, he has hammered two fifties. He owns a strike rate of 67-plus. Stokes' unbeaten knock of 135 at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes remains an all-time classic. It powered England to a historic one-wicket win.