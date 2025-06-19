England vs India, Test series: Ben Stokes eyes aggressive mindset
Ahead of the first Test against India, England captain Ben Stokes has stressed on the importance of winning.
He urged his players to show they can "adapt better" under pressure and prove their ability to back their aggressive style during this series.
The call comes as Stokes aims to take England "to the next level" in international cricket.
Here's what the player said in a pre-match press conference.
Performance review
Stokes wants his players to be more resilient
Since taking over from Joe Root as captain, Stokes has led England to 23 Test wins and 12 losses.
The team has become the fastest-scoring in the world, achieving some historic victories.
However, Stokes wants his players to be more resilient when the game isn't going their way.
He said they have identified areas where they are strong but also where they need improvement.
Strategy shift
Adapt better when under pressure, Stokes tells his players
Stokes stressed the need for his team to adapt better when under pressure.
He said, "We know that when we are on top of teams, we are very, very good." However, he admitted that in the past three years, they have struggled when behind in a game.
He added this is an area they need to improve if they want to reach their desired destination as a team.
Winning mindset
It's not just about playing for the sake of it
Stokes reiterated his team's identity of playing an exciting brand of cricket but also stressed on the importance of winning.
He said, "We still want to be known as a team who play an exciting style of cricket."
However, he emphasized that it's not just about playing for the sake of it but changing their approach to focus more on winning.
Tactical adjustments
England captain calls for reflective moments and honest conversations
Stokes has urged his players to be "smarter" in their decision-making and improve at "soaking up pressure."
He said, "It's just being smarter in those situations when it's obvious that the opposition is on top of us."
The England captain also highlighted the importance of reflective moments and honest conversations within the group as key elements that can elevate teams to the next level.
Singular focus
Focus on India, not the Ashes, says Stokes
Stokes brushed off questions about the upcoming Ashes series, saying his team is focused only on India.
He hinted at his desire to make England a great team by saying, "We have been good over the last three years. I think results show that."
But he added they want to be better than just "good."
Upcoming clash
Here is the England XI for the 1st Test
Despite expecting a tough challenge from India, Stokes said, "The pool of talent that Indian cricket has is just ginormous."
The England captain also announced his team for the match with Ollie Pope beating Jacob Bethell to the No. 3 spot in their main selection decision.
England team to face India in first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.