Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe hospitalized with gastroenteritis: Details here
What's the story
Real Madrid's star forward Kylian Mbappe has been admitted to the hospital due to an acute case of gastroenteritis.
The French international missed his team's opening match of the Club World Cup against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.
Real Madrid confirmed the news in an official statement.
Health update
Mbappe's health update
The club's statement said, "Our player Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment."
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso had earlier revealed that Mbappe was dealing with "significant viral issues" after the Al-Hilal match.
He also mentioned that the forward would be evaluated ahead of their next game against Pachuca on Sunday.
Performance review
Mbappe had an impressive debut season with Real Madrid
This is Mbappe's first season with Real Madrid after joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.
In his debut season, the French forward scored an impressive 43 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish club.
31 of his goals came in La Liga from 34 games. He also made three assists.
The news of his hospitalization comes as a blow to both the team and its fans, who were looking forward to seeing him play in the Club World Cup.
Real Madrid held by Al-Hilal at FIFA Club World Cup
Xabi Alonso's debut as Real Madrid coach ended in disappointment with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup on Wednesday.
The match, held at Hard Rock Stadium, saw Gonzalo Garcia score for Madrid in the 34th minute.
However, Al-Hilal equalized seven minutes later through Ruben Neves's penalty kick.
Late on in the contest, Federico Valverde's missed penalty meant the match ended 1-1 in this Group H contest.