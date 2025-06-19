What's the story

After bowing out of the French Open semi-final, Novak Djokovic will return to his beloved grass court.

Chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic is set to feature in the 2025 Wimbledon, starting June 30.

It is worth noting that the Serbian great has lost just two matches at Wimbledon in seven years (since 2018).

Have a look at his incredible record.