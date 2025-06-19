By the numbers: Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon since 2018
What's the story
After bowing out of the French Open semi-final, Novak Djokovic will return to his beloved grass court.
Chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic is set to feature in the 2025 Wimbledon, starting June 30.
It is worth noting that the Serbian great has lost just two matches at Wimbledon in seven years (since 2018).
Have a look at his incredible record.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Djokovic's record at Wimbledon is exceptional—7 titles and a 97-12 win-loss record.
He won four of those titles in successive years (2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022). The grass-court Slam was canceled in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It took six years for someone to beat Djokovic at Wimbledon. In 2023, Carlos Alcaraz defeated the Serb in the Wimbledon final.
Do you know?
Djokovic only behind Federer
Djokovic has the second-most Wimbledon titles after Roger Federer (8). The former has played 10 finals at the Wimbledon Championships, bagging a 7-3 record. Only Federer is ahead of Djokovic (8-4).
Winning streak
Winning streak of 34 matches
Since the 2017 quarter-final, where he gave a walkover to Tomas Berdych, Djokovic has been nearly invincible at Wimbledon.
Between 2018 and 23, Djokovic won 34 consecutive Wimbledon matches, the third-longest winning streak at this major.
Only Bjorn Borg (41 wins between 1976 and 1981) and Federer (41 wins between 2003 and 2008) are ahead of Federer in this regard.
Feats
Djokovic eyes these feats at 2025 Wimbledon
Djokovic could become the second man with 100-plus wins across two Grand Slams.
Djokovic, who is 97-12 at Wimbledon, requires three more wins. He already has 100-plus wins at the French Open.
Notably, Federer has this feat at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
Besides, Djokovic is also aiming to break a tie with Margaret Court (24) in terms of major titles (men or women).