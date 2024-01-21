Novak Djokovic reaches his 58th Grand Slam quarter-final, equals Federer

By Parth Dhall 01:35 pm Jan 21, 2024

Novak Djokovic won 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 (Image source: X/@AustralianOpen)

Top seed Novak Djokovic reached the 2024 Australian Open quarter-final after beating Adrian Mannarino. The Serbian maestro ruled the roost with a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 after an hour and 44 minutes. Djokovic has qualified for his 54th Grand Slam quarter-final. He has equaled Roger Federer for this record. The former claimed his 32nd consecutive Australian Open win. Here are the key stats.

Key stats of the match

Djokovic won a total of 85 points and 31 winners in the match. He struck 17 aces compared to Mannarino's one. The former had a win percentage of 81 and 62 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted seven of his 11 break points. Mannarino (31) had more unforced errors than the Serb (15). The latter recorded five double-faults.

Djokovic joins Federer on this list

As mentioned, Djokovic has equaled Federer's record for the most quarter-final appearances at Grand Slams. Both Djokovic and Federer are now atop with 58 such appearances. No other player has more than 47 wins in this regard. Spanish ace Rafael Nadal trails Djokovic and Federer with 47 such wins. Jimmy Connors is next on the list with 41 wins.

Djokovic won each game in first two sets

Against Mannarino, Djokovic was ruthless in the first two sets. As per Opta, the Serb has become the first player to win each game in the opening two sets against an ATP top 20 player at Grand Slams (since 1973).

Other feats attained by Djokovic

According to Opta, Djokovic has become the first player to concede three games or fewer in a win over a Top 20 player at a major since 2015. He won in similar fashion Marin Cilic in the 2015 US Open semi-final. Djokovic is the first player to win multiple opening sets 6-0 against Top 20 opponents (first against David Ferrer in 2008).

Djokovic's 32nd successive win at Australian Open

Earlier, Djokovic clocked his 90th match-win at the Australian Open. He became the second player after Federer (102) to record 90-plus wins in Melbourne. Djokovic has now won his 32nd successive match at the Australian Open, having won four successive honors here barring 2022 when he didn't participate. Djokovic has raced to a 365-48 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Djokovic 5-0 Mannarino

Djokovic now has a 5-0 lead over Mannarino in the ATP head-to-head series. The latter was vying to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final. Before this match, Djokovic beat Mannarion twice in 2018 (Cincinnati Masters and Queen's Club). The former has also won twice at Wimbledon (2017 and 2016). Djokovic will next take on 12th seed Taylor Fritz.