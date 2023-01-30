Sports

Novak Djokovic extends lead over Nadal, Federer in 'Big Titles'

Written by V Shashank Jan 30, 2023, 01:29 pm 3 min read

Novak Djokovic won his 66th Big Title (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Novak Djokovic bested Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) to win the men's singles title at the Australian Open 2023. The Serb claimed a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown. He has now equaled Rafael Nadal in terms of the most Grand Slams won in men's singles (22). Djokovic now owns a massive lead over Nadal and recently retired Roger Federer on the Big Titles leaderboard.

Why does this story matter?

As per ATP, a 'Big Title' is a trophy comprising of a Grand Slam championship, the ATP Finals, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament, and Olympic singles gold medal.

Djokovic has ruled the court over the years, taking over the mantle from Federer and Nadal.

He now has 66 'Big Titles' compared to 59 won by Nadal and 54 by Federer.

Grand Slam comparisons between the three

Djokovic has won 22 Grand Slams, including 10 Australian Open titles (highest), two French Opens, seven Wimbledon titles, and three US Open trophies. Federer has won 20 Slams, including eight Wimbledon honors (highest), one French Open, six Australian Open titles, and five US Opens. Nadal (22 Slams) has won 14 French Open honors (highest), two Australian Opens, four US Opens, and two Wimbledon titles.

Numbers in terms of ATP Finals and ATP Masters 1000

Both Federer and Djokovic are tied in terms of ATP Finals (6). The latter claimed his sixth honor in the 2022 ATP Finals, beating Casper Ruud. Nadal has failed to pocket a single ATP Finals trophy. In terms of ATP Masters 1000 trophies, Djokovic won a record-extending 38th title in Rome. Nadal has won 36 trophies, meanwhile, Swiss maestro Federer has won 28 honors.

Nadal has an Olympic honor to his name

Nadal beat Fernando Gonzalez of Chile in three sets to win gold in men's singles at the 2008 Summer Olympics. Djokovic claimed bronze in the same tournament. Meanwhile, Federer won silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Djokovic has the best win-rate

As per ATP, Djokovic has won one title won per 3.2 events played (66/210). Nadal is second in this regard, winning one for every 3.5 tournaments played at this level (59/208). Others who have won a 'Big Title' at a greater rate than once per five events played include Federer (4.4, 54/240) and Pete Sampras (4.9, 30/147).

ATP titles won: Federer tops the chart

When it comes to ATP titles, Federer leads the way with 103 honors in men's singles. Djokovic is second, having won his 93rd title. Federer has a 103-54 win-loss record in finals. Djokovic follows suit with a 93-39 record and ranks above Nadal (92-38).

Djokovic became the fifth man to win 1,000 ATP matches

In 2022, Djokovic became the fifth man in the Open Era to reach a mark of 1,000 ATP wins after Jimmy Connors, Federer, Ivan Lendl, and Nadal. Jimmy Connors tops the tally of ATP wins (1,274-283). Meanwhile, Federer (1,251-275), Lendl (1,068-242), and Nadal (1,068-220) follow him. Djokovic has a 1,043-206 win-loss record.

Distinguishable record for Djokovic

As per Opta, Djokovic is the 3rd oldest player in the Open Era to secure the title at the Australian Open. He is only younger than Ken Rosewall (in 1972 and 1971) and Federer (2018).