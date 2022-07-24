Sports

How has Spain's Rafael Nadal fared at the US Open?

How has Spain's Rafael Nadal fared at the US Open?

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 24, 2022, 05:23 pm 3 min read

Nadal has won the US Open four times (Source: Twitter/@usopen)

After opting out of 2022 Wimbledon semi-finals due to an abdominal injury, Spain's Rafael Nadal will compete at the US Open. He will enter the fourth and the final Grand Slam of the year with a perfect record at majors this year. Nadal won the Australian Open and the French Open, plundering a record-extending 22 major titles. Here, we decode his US Open records.

Context Why does this story matter?

In January, the Spaniard defied all odds to win the Australian Open.

He broke a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in terms of Grand Slam titles.

Nadal then went to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title.

Although injury marred his plight at Wimbledon, the 36-year-old was ruthless en route to the semi-finals.

He could finish the year unbeaten (majors).

Titles Nadal has won the US Open four times

Nadal has won four US Open titles (2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019), the joint-second-most with John McEnroe in the Open Era. By winning one more, the former will join Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, and Federer (5 each) at the top. Bill Tilden, William Larned, Richard Sears lead the all-time tally with seven titles. Nadal has a win-loss record of 64-11 at the US Open.

Information US Open: Nadal's record in the knockouts

Nadal has played as many as five finals at the US Open, having lost only one. He lost to Djokovic in the summit clash of the 2011 edition. Nadal has been defeated thrice in the semi-finals and once in the quarter-finals.

2019 Nadal's last title at the US Open

Nadal missed the 2021 US Open, owing to a foot injury. In 2020, he had decided to skip the US Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spaniard won the 2019 edition after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. This was the first time since 2006-2008 that Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer had secured all four major titles (singles) in three consecutive years.

Do you know? A record-breaking title in 2010

Nadal won the 2010 US Open, losing just one set. He became the second man (besides Andre Agassi) to complete a Career Golden Slam. He also became the first man to win majors on clay, grass, and hard courts in the same year.

Numbers Nadal eyes these milestones

Nadal is the only man to have won the French Open and the US Open in a calendar year on four occasions (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019). In 2013, the Spaniard won the Summer Slam (Canada Masters, Cincinnati Masters, and the US Open in a calendar year). He is one of three players with this feat. Nadal has an opportunity to attain this distinction again.