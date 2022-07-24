How has Spain's Rafael Nadal fared at the US Open?
After opting out of 2022 Wimbledon semi-finals due to an abdominal injury, Spain's Rafael Nadal will compete at the US Open. He will enter the fourth and the final Grand Slam of the year with a perfect record at majors this year. Nadal won the Australian Open and the French Open, plundering a record-extending 22 major titles. Here, we decode his US Open records.
- In January, the Spaniard defied all odds to win the Australian Open.
- He broke a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in terms of Grand Slam titles.
- Nadal then went to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title.
- Although injury marred his plight at Wimbledon, the 36-year-old was ruthless en route to the semi-finals.
- He could finish the year unbeaten (majors).
Nadal has won four US Open titles (2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019), the joint-second-most with John McEnroe in the Open Era. By winning one more, the former will join Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, and Federer (5 each) at the top. Bill Tilden, William Larned, Richard Sears lead the all-time tally with seven titles. Nadal has a win-loss record of 64-11 at the US Open.
Nadal has played as many as five finals at the US Open, having lost only one. He lost to Djokovic in the summit clash of the 2011 edition. Nadal has been defeated thrice in the semi-finals and once in the quarter-finals.
Nadal missed the 2021 US Open, owing to a foot injury. In 2020, he had decided to skip the US Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spaniard won the 2019 edition after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. This was the first time since 2006-2008 that Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer had secured all four major titles (singles) in three consecutive years.
Nadal won the 2010 US Open, losing just one set. He became the second man (besides Andre Agassi) to complete a Career Golden Slam. He also became the first man to win majors on clay, grass, and hard courts in the same year.
Nadal is the only man to have won the French Open and the US Open in a calendar year on four occasions (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019). In 2013, the Spaniard won the Summer Slam (Canada Masters, Cincinnati Masters, and the US Open in a calendar year). He is one of three players with this feat. Nadal has an opportunity to attain this distinction again.