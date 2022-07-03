Sports

Decoding the run of Spain's Paula Badosa in 2022

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 03, 2022, 04:44 pm 2 min read

Badosa is 27-12 in the season

Spain's Paula Badosa stormed into the last 16 at 2022 Wimbledon after thrashing two-time champion Petra Kvitova on Saturday. The former defeated Kvitova 7-5, 7-6(4) in over two hours to claim the biggest win of her grass-court career. Badosa will now lock horns with Simona Halep, who claimed a straight-set win over Magdalena Frech. Here, we decode the run of Badosa in 2022.

Run Badosa is yet to drop a set

Ahead of 2022 Wimbledon, Badosa lost her only grass-court match of the season to 169th-ranked Jodie Burrage at Eastbourne. And now, the Spaniard is yet to drop a set in The Championships. She claimed a comfortable win over Louisa Chirico in the first round before defeating Irina Bara. Badosa then overcame Kvitova to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second running year.

Form Badosa has won one title in 2022

Badosa has a win-loss record of 27-12 in the ongoing season. Before Eastbourne International, she retired midway through her third-round clash (against Veronika Kudermetova) at the French Open. The Spaniard reached the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open (lost to Maria Sakkari). Badosa's only title in the season came in January. She defeated Barbora Krejcikova to win the Sydney Classic.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Badosa claimed her third career WTA title in Sydney after beating Krejcikova in three sets in the summit clash. As a result, the Spaniard reached her then-career-high ranking of number six. At the Australian Open, sixth seed Badosa reached the fourth round for the first time. However, she lost to unseeded Madison Keys. In April, the former climbed to the second spot (WTA Rankings).

Information Badosa to face Simona Halep

As stated, Badosa will face two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep in the fourth round at Wimbledon. Notably, the latter won the only encounter between the two earlier this year (Halep won 6-3, 6-1 in Madrid).

Do you know? Will Badosa reach her second major quarter-final?

Badosa has an opportunity to qualify for her second quarter-final at Grand Slams. She reached the quarters at the 2021 French Open, defeating Marketa Vondrousova. Badosa presently has a win-loss record of 17-12 at Grand Slams.