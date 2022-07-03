Sports

All-rounder Mitchell Santner tests COVID-19 positive ahead of Ireland series

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has tested COVID-19 positive prior to the white-ball tour of Ireland, starting July 10. The tour will comprise three ODIs and three T20Is. The Kiwi contingent is due to travel on Sunday evening. Santner, who is leading the Black Caps in the T20Is, has stayed back at home. Meanwhile, Tom Latham will captain the visitors in ODIs. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Santner is a vital cog in NZ's scheme of things.

In a career spanning over seven years, Santner has turned out to be a bankable spinner and a more than handy batter down the order.

There is no timeline regarding his availability for the white-ball encounters.

However, Santner will be cleared to travel later this week provided he returns a negative COVID-19.

Words Here's what New Zealand head coach for Ireland tour said

"He [Santner] is feeling ok and the priority will be getting him into camp with us hopefully later in the week to assess where he's at and when he may be ready to play," said Shane Jurgensen as quoted by ICC. Jurgensen added they have got 11 games across three tours so they won't be rushing in on Santner's return.

Career How has Santner's career shaped up in limited-overs?

Santner has snared 75 wickets in as many ODIs at 36.56. His best figures in 50 overs read 5/50. The southpaw has managed 927 runs while striking at 88.53 (two fifties). In T20Is, the slow left-arm orthodox has pocketed 66 scalps at 22.95. He has two four-fers in this format. Batting-wise, he has scored 358 runs at a healthy rate of 123.44.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs and T20Is

New Zealand have a 4-0 win record over Ireland in 50 overs. Their maiden meet was during the 2007 World Cup, with the Kiwis clinching a 129-run win. They last met in the 2017 Tri-Nation series in Dublin involving Bangladesh. In T20Is, NZ beat Ireland by 83 runs in their only meet that took place during the 2009 T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge.

Information New Zealand's ODI squad for Ireland series

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham, (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillip, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Information New Zealand's T20I squad for Ireland series

New Zealand T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.