2022 NZC Awards: Tim Southee wins Sir Richard Hadlee medal

Apr 14, 2022

Southee has been one of the mainstays the Kiwi outfit. (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee was awarded the prestigious Sir Richard Hadlee medal at the 2022 NZC Awards on Thursday. This is Southee's first Player of the Year award in a career spanning 14 long years. Southee had exceptional numbers across formats in 2021/22. In Tests, he claimed 36 scalps at 23.88. He picked five wickets against India in the WTC final in Southampton.

Context Why does this story matter?

A specialist swing bowler, Southee was a menace in the 2021/22 season.

Southee was in the Kiwi line-up that beat India in the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021.

His best figures in this duration read 6/43 versus England at the Lord's.

Later, he was a member of the Kiwi side that faced Australia in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Quote It's certainly humbling to win his award, says Southee

"Like most cricketers growing up I knew all about the exploits of Sir Richard and it's certainly pretty humbling to win his award this year. While the accolades are nice, I think it really reflects the way we have worked together as a group and played out cricket for a long time," said Southee after winning the honor.

Information Sir Richard Hadlee heaps praise on Southee

Former New Zealand cricketer Richard Hadlee was one of the members of the selection panel that picked Southee as the winner for the first time in his career. Hadlee, who has a whopping 431 Test dismissals to his name, said that Southee is well in reach of surpassing his figures in the next few years.

Do you know? A look at Southee's Test career in numbers

Southee made his Test debut against England at McLean Park in 2008. Since then, the right-arm swing bowler has claimed 338 wickets in 85 Tests to date. He averages 28.19. He has pocketed 14 five-wicket hauls so far with the best of 7/64.

Wickets Third-highest wicket-taker for NZ

Southee ranks third only to Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (361) among the highest wicket-takers for NZ in Tests. Overall, Southee is the 26th highest wicket-taker in whites. Southee surpassed the likes of Allan Donald (330), Mitchell Johnson (313), and Zaheer Khan (311) in the list of leading wicket-takers in Tests.

Winners A look at the other winners at 2022 NZC Awards

Top-order batter Will Young was conferred with the Men's ODI Player of the Year award. Lately, he slammed two hundreds versus the Netherlands. Among Women, Amelia Kerr was adjudged with the title. She amassed 201 runs and claimed 9 wickets in the concluded Women's WC. Trent Boult and Sophie Devine were crowned winners in the T20I category for Men's and Women's respectively.

Information Devon Conway wins Test Player of the Year

Devon Conway had smashed a scintillating double ton on his Test debut against England in 2021. He bagged the Test Player of the Year award, having clobbered 767 runs at 63.91 over the season. He has three hundreds and three fifties.