India vs NZ, Day 5: Visitors sail through first session

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 11:38 am

New Zealand sailed through the first session on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against India at Green Park, Kanpur. Tom Latham and William Somerville shared a 76-run stand after Will Young departed early on. R Ashwin, who is set to overtake Harbhajan Singh in terms of Test wickets, had removed Young. India gave the Kiwis a 284-run target after declaring on 234/7.

Session

How did the session pan out?

Ashwin and Umesh Yadav started the proceedings for India on Day 5. The former outfoxed the Kiwi batters quite a few times but couldn't produce a breakthrough. His compatriot Ravindra Jadeja came into the attack in the 19th over. He was joined by Axar Patel eventually. New Zealand finished the first session on 79/1. They require 205 runs to win.

Information

Somerville and Latham shared a crucial stand

Somerville and Latham have added 76 runs after the dismissal of Young. The former played watchfully, while Latham was the aggressor. They are unbeaten on 36 and 35, respectively. The duo has struggled to find boundaries in the last 10 overs.

Bowlers

Ashwin, Axar have been impressive

Ashwin has been the pick of India's bowlers in the final innings. He got rid of Young in the third session on Day 4. With this, he emulated Harbhajan (417) in terms of Test wickets. Although Axar Patel hasn't taken a wicket, he did well to restrict the NZ batters. He has bowled three maiden overs as of now.