Is Yuvraj Singh planning to come out of retirement?

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 02, 2021, 04:51 pm

Yuvraj Singh drops a hint about his comeback through an Instagram post

Indian legend Yuvraj Singh could return to professional cricket soon. The World Cup-winning all-rounder dropped a massive hint about his comeback through an Instagram post on Monday. Yuvraj revealed that he is planning to be "back on the pitch on public demand". He had announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019. Yuvraj remains one of India's greatest left-handed batters.

Here is what Yuvraj wrote on Instagram

Here is what Yuvraj wrote on Instagram. "God decides your destiny! On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain't nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes, mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting. it's our team and a true fan will show his or her. Support in tough times."

Yuvraj has played only franchise cricket after 2019

After retiring from international cricket and the Indian Premier League, Yuvraj has played only franchise cricket around the world. The former Indian all-rounder recently featured in the Road Safety World Series and the Abu Dhabi T10 league, earlier this year.

Yuvraj wanted to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

In December last year, it was reported that Yuvraj could play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also trained with his Punjab team-mates at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium during that period. Yuvraj was named in Punjab's probables list for the domestic tournament. However, he was denied permission by the BCCI as he had already competed in foreign T20 leagues.

Yuvraj averaged 64.67 in the Road Safety World Series

Yuvraj was in sublime form in the Road Safety World Series which India Legends won. The 39-year-old racked up 194 runs from seven matches at an incredible average of 64.67. He smashed a total of 17 sixes, the most in the tournament. His scores in India's title-winning competition read as - 60, 49*, 52*, 22, 1, and 10*.

Why does this story matter?

Yuvraj is arguably the most prolific middle-order batter in white-ball cricket. One of the cleanest strikers, Yuvraj helped India lift the coveted World Cup trophy, with his all-round exploits. He was named the Player of the Tournament. Later on, Yuvraj staged an emphatic comeback in international cricket after defeating a deadly cancer. Another comeback could be on the cards for India's fighting warrior.

A look at Yuvraj's international career

In 304 ODIs, Yuvraj racked up 8,701 runs at an impressive average of 36.55, including 14 tons. He also registered 1,900 Test and 1,177 T20I runs in his career. Besides, Yuvraj finished with 148 wickets in international cricket. In 2011, he became the first-ever player to register the double of 300 runs and 15 wickets in the World Cup.