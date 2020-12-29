Indian legend Yuvraj Singh has been denied permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to participate in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket and IPL in 2019, had written to the BCCI, seeking approval for the same. He was even named in Punjab's probables list for the domestic tournament. Here is more.

BCCI's rule became a hurdle for Yuvraj

Although Yuvraj has been a veteran of Indian cricket, the BCCI still hasn't given a green signal to him due to stringent rules curtailing the participation of active Indian players in foreign leagues. In 2019, the 39-year-old was handed a no-objection certificate by the board to participate in foreign T20 leagues, after he bid adieu to international cricket, including the Indian Premier League.

What does the rule state?

As per the current rule, any contracted or non-contracted cricketer involved in Indian cricket is not allowed to participate in foreign T20 leagues. The BCCI grants a no-objection certificate to only those players who have retired from Indian cricket and the IPL. Similarly, any Indian player who has been a part of any foreign league can't make his comeback to IPL or domestic cricket.

Yuvraj competed in foreign leagues after retiring

Following his retirement, Yuvraj went on to play Global T20 Canada and Abu Dhabi T10 league by securing the no-objection certificate. As a result, the former Indian all-rounder won't be able to compete in India's domestic circuit. The same rule forced Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Pravin Tambe for the IPL 2020 as he had earlier played in a foreign league.

Yuvraj had been training with the Punjab team-mates

Yuvraj had been training with his Punjab team-mates at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. As per reports, he was willing to compete in the impending tournament. In August, PCA secretary Puneet Bali had offered Yuvraj to play for Punjab.

Mandeep Singh to lead Punjab in the tournament

Middle-order batsman Mandeep Singh will lead the state team in the upcoming T20 tournament. He will be assisted by Gurkeerat Singh Mann, who is one of the most experienced players in the squad. The other marquee names include Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande and Barinder Sran. Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Manpreet Singh Gony has been named as the bowling coach.

